Co Antrim woman who struck former friend in face with wine glass spared jail

A Co Antrim woman who struck her former friend in the face whilst holding a wine glass was spared jail today.

Caroline Johnston admitted a charge of wounding a female following an early morning row in Carrickfergus.

The 30-year-old, from Kernan Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Crown Court where she was handed an 18-month sentence, which was suspended for three years.

The mother-of-three was also issued with a five-year restraining order which bans her from having any contact or communication with the injured party, which sustained a significant facial wound which has resulted in a lasting scar.

The court heard that around 2am on July 18, 2021, the injured party and a male friend went to a house in Carrick but the injured party waited outside as she was aware Johnston was in the property and they had a previous falling out.

After several minutes Johnston exited the house holding a glass with drink in it. She walked toward the injured party, a row ensued and Johnston struck out at the other woman on the right temple with her glass still in her hand.

The former friends then became embroiled in a fight which was broken up when family members intervened.

Police and an ambulance arrived and the injured woman — described by a witness as being “saturated in blood” — was taken to hospital where she was treated for the large laceration which required stitches.

In a Victim Impact Statement, she spoke of the physical and psychological effects of the attack, which has left her with a visible facial scar.

Johnston was arrested in the aftermath of the incident and initially claimed she dropped the glass and suggested the injury was sustained when they both ended up on the ground.

Her barrister Taylor Campbell told Judge Philip Gilpin her guilty plea reflected her remorse and said she didn't deliberately arm herself with a glass — but instead it was an “impulsive act” and one done “in the heat of the moment.”

Mr Campbell also spoke of Johnston's diagnosis of ADHD and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as well as her long-standing engagement with mental health services.

Noting that Johnston told Probation her and the injured party were former friends and that she wished to apologise for what she had done, Judge Gilpin spoke of Johnston's clear criminal record.

He also noted her caring responsibilities and spoke of the detrimental affect a custodial sentence would have on her children.

Judge Gilpin imposed the suspended sentence, issued the restraining order and told Johnston to stay out of trouble for the next three years.