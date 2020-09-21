Co Armagh alleged drug dealer Aaron Magee in court accused of double murder bid

A Co Armagh alleged drug dealer has been remanded into custody accused of trying to kill two men.

Appearing at Newry Magistrates Court on videolink from police custody, 42-year-old Aaron Magee confirmed that he understood the seven charges against him.

Magee, from First Avenue in Derry Beg, is accused of attempting to murder two men on Saturday, September 19 and possessing an “unknown offensive weapon with intent to commit murder".

The 42-year-old is also accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis and having the class A and B drugs with intent to supply on the same date.

None of the circumstances giving rise to the charges were opened in court according to a police statement, the charges are in connection with an incident which took place on First Avenue, Newry at around 10.50pm on Saturday night.

Giving evidence to the court a detective constable said she believed she could connect Magee to each of the charges while defence solicitor Danny McNamee said he was not applying for bail as there is no proposed bail address available yet.

District Judge Eamon King remanded Magee into custody to 14 October.