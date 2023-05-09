Co Armagh father jailed for sexual offences against two young girls

A Co Armagh father of five was jailed for nine months today for sexual offences committed against two young girls.

James Patrick Shortt was found guilty by a jury earlier this year on four counts of indecent assault which he carried out between March 1997 and April 2008.

After serving his nine-month sentence, the 40-year-old will spend an additional 12 months on supervised licence and will be on the sex offenders register for ten years.

Newry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that, despite the jury’s guilty verdicts, Shortt continues to maintain his innocence.

This, coupled with the seriousness of the offences and the impact his behaviour has had on his two victims, are what Judge Mark Reel said warranted a prison sentence.

During the trial, the jury heard that the first complainant was aged between six and seven when she was abused by Shortt on three occasions.

These offences, one of which was carried out in a barn, occurred between March 22, 1997, and March 22, 1999.

Shortt, from Dungormley Estate in Newtownhamilton, targeted his second victim on a date between April 2, 2004, and April 2, 2008.

She recalled being abused by Shortt in the bedroom of a property in Co Armagh when she was aged between eight and 11.

During today’s sentencing, Judge Reel said he had read statements made by both complainants.

He said: “They set out, in great detail, the suffering the abuse has caused them as they made their way through life, and the recurring nature of the difficulties they have had.”

Regarding Shortt, Judge Reel said he had taken into consideration a complete lack of sexual offending since 2008 and his stable family background.

After the jail term was imposed, Shortt was led from the dock and into custody by prison staff.