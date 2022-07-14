Co Armagh man hit with charges linked to encrypted phone system fails in bid to have two bail conditions removed

A Lurgan man facing charges linked to an encrypted phone system favoured by criminal gangs had an application to vary his bail denied today.

Samuel McCaughey, from Kilwilkie Road, has been charged with 19 offences including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to possess a firearm and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The 31-year-old was part of a group of people arrested in 2020 after police obtained data from a clandestine mobile phone network named EncroChat, which led to multiple investigations.

At Belfast Crown Court, McCaughey's barrister Aaron Thompson applied to remove two of his client's bail conditions – reporting to police and a curfew. However, this was refused by Judge Peter Irvine QC.

Before reaching his decision, the judge was told by prosecution barrister Robin Steer that the application to remove the conditions was opposed.

Mr Steer said this was based on concerns that McCaughey would not turn up for his trial and that he may also re-offend.

Branding the charges faced by McCaughey as "particularly serious", Mr Steer said they arose from text messages that the Crown states are attributed to the Co Armagh man.

Mr Steer said McCaughey's current bail conditions were "proportionate" and "are working".

Mr Thompson noted that his client has been on bail for almost two years and a trial wasn't likely to take place until 2023.

Pointing out that during this period McCaughey had been "bail compliant and earning points of trust", Mr Thompson also said there had been no re-offending.

He also addressed the Crown's concerns regarding risk of flight, arguing that as McCaughey was a settled family man, he had no intention of fleeing and not turning up for his trial.

Judge Irvine said the case was being reviewed in October and this is when a trial date is due to be set.

He said: "Having reflected upon the concerns of the prosecution in this case, the nature of the charges being faced by the defendant and the clear seriousness in respect of the particular matters that he does face, I am not prepared to remove the restrictions and therefore this application is refused."