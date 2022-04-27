Co Armagh man injured in pipe bomb attack to stand trial for causing an explosion

Police and ATO at the scene of an explosion in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon where a man was injured on December 1st 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A Co Armagh man who “sustained significant injuries” in a pipe bomb attack was ordered to stand trial charged with causing an explosion.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court by videolink on Wednesday, 26-year-old Ryan Treanor confirmed he was aware of the three charges against him and also that he did not object to a Preliminary Enquiry.

Treanor, from Victoria Gardens in Lurgan, is accused of using a pipe bomb device to cause an explosion “of a nature likely to endanger life or to cause serious injury to property,” possessing an explosive substance, namely a pipe bomb, with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, and having the device under suspicious circumstances, all on December 1, 2020.

At the time of the incident in the Enniskeen estate in Craigavon, it was reported that a man sustained injuries after a pipe bomb “partially exploded”, and previous courts heard that Treanor suffered “significant injuries” during the incident.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court on Wednesday, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a Prima Facie case against the alleged bomber, a submission which was conceded by defence counsel Aaron Thompson who applied for legal aid to be extended to allow a senior QC to be instructed given that count one carries a maximum of life imprisonment.

The court clerk told Treanor that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the PE on his own behalf but he declined the opportunity.

Returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial, District Judge Bernie Kelly scheduled the arraignment to be heard on May 30, and told Mr Thompson she would certify for two counsel once she had received the requisite form.

Freeing Treanor on £500 bail, she ordered that he must reside at home and put on prohibitions barring him from contacting two named people and from entering the estate where the bomb attack happened.