Co Armagh man jailed for wounding partner’s throat with kitchen knife

A Co Armagh man has been jailed after he admitted cutting his partner’s throat with a kitchen knife.

Leon McGlinchey (29) of Westacres in Craigavon, was sentenced to 30 months after he was charged with wounding his partner and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent.

The offences occurred at his partner’s Londonderry home on November 1, 2021, after McGlinchey had taken drugs and alcohol.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC outlined to Coleraine Crown Court that McGlinchey had armed himself with a kitchen knife during the incident and poured a quarter bottle of vodka into his victim's eyes before inflicting wounds to her throat, stomach and breast areas.

It was heard that after McGlinchey, who has 33 previous convictions, wounded his victim, he dialled 999 several times telling the operator she was on the floor with her eyes rolling and that she had overdosed.

The judge said that was completely untrue and the operator alerted police to the incident.

Defence barrister Martin O'Rourke KC said McGlinchey accepted his guilt for what was a one-off out of character incident and had rejected his earlier version that he'd acted out of self-defence.

Mr O'Rourke said while the offending was abhorrent, it was neither prolonged nor sustained and McGlinchey had spent the equivalent of three years in custody since the attack.

Judge Rafferty told the court that he wanted to make it “absolutely clear” that those who engage in “gendered violence in a domestic setting” can expect a custodial sentence and explained McGlinchey’s victim attended counselling with Foyle Women’s Aid after the attack.

He praised the professional advice and assistance given to victims of domestic violence by Foyle Women's Aid and said the charity’s work should be used as an example throughout Northern Ireland.

“I can only say that Foyle Women's Aid do absolutely superb work in this particular field,” Judge Rafferty told the court.

“They are unstinting in their efforts in this area. The Foyle Justice Centre, which I visited recently, is in my view a facility that should be the model for Women's Aid in this entire area.

“Here again in this case, Women's Aid are providing counselling and support for victims of these types of cases.”

As well as jailing McGlinchey, Judge Rafferty also imposed a Restraining Order for five years.