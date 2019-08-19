Co Armagh man who 'attacked police with plant pot' bailed to finish decorating jobs

A Co Armagh man accused of attacking police with a plant pot and plank of wood has been granted bail - so he can complete painting and decorating jobs.

The High Court heard Shea Reynolds fears his reputation may suffer if he left customers' houses half-finished.

Ruling that the 25-year-old can be released from custody, Mr Justice Horner said it was to allow him to resume his newly-obtained employment.

The judge ordered: "It will be a condition that he works as a painter and decorator and completes his jobs."

Reynolds, of Limefield Rise in Craigavon, Co Armagh, is charged with three counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The alleged offences are linked to a suspected attack on vehicles in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown on March 18 this year.

Prosecutors claimed police called to the scene saw Reynolds arguing with members of the public before running away.

Officers eventually located him, drunk and hiding in a rear garden, the court heard.

A Crown lawyer said Reynolds lifted a piece of wood and a plant pot and began screaming aggressively at police.

"He threw the plant pot at one officer, while the piece of wood was used to assault two other officers, striking one on the head and the other in the shoulder," counsel alleged.

CS spray had to be deployed as part of efforts to subdue Reynolds.

The accused had previously been on bail, but was returned to custody following an alleged breach of those terms.

Reynolds' barrister submitted that he was seeking to be released again for professional reasons.

"A number of jobs are not quite finished," counsel said.

"If people's houses are left half-painted he's concerned about his reputation."

Granting bail again on strict terms, Mr Justice Horner warned Reynolds that it was "positively his last chance".