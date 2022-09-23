Co Armagh priest ‘steps down from role’ after being accused of voyeurism in shopping centre

Defence solicitor Harry McCourt told Craigavon Magistrates Court the charge and the delays are “causing him difficulties”.

A Co Armagh priest accused of voyeurism has had to “step down from his role,” a court heard on Friday.

Defence solicitor Harry McCourt told Craigavon Magistrates Court the charge and the delays are “causing him difficulties” but District Judge Bernie Kelly told him, “think of the [alleged] victim”.

Father Aidan McCann (35), with an address at the parochial house on Maddens Row in Keady, is accused of voyeurism on March 28 this year, in that “for the purpose of sexual gratification, he observed a female doing a private act knowing that the outer person did not consent to being observed for your sexual gratification.”

None of the alleged facts surrounding the offence have been opened in court but it is understood the charge arises following an alleged incident involving a female at a changing room in Rushmere shopping centre, Craigavon.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court that “the full file is in” so she was asking for the case to be put back to October 21 for a decision.

Freeing McCann on continuing bail, Judge Kelly acceded to the PPS application.

Father McCann was ordained as a priest in July 2015 and serves in the Armagh Diocese.