Co Armagh woman accused of forcing man into sexual activity

Lurgan defendant did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court

The case has been adjourned until March 10.

A 39-year-old woman has been accused of forcing a man to engage in sex with her without his consent.

Lurgan woman Tanya Lord did not appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court for the first mention of the highly unusual case this week.

Lord, from Derrylodge Manor, is accused of causing a male to engage in a sexual act without his consent contrary to section 8 of the Sex Offences (NI) Order 2008.

The details of the charge are that Lord allegedly caused the male to engage in an activity, “namely inserting his penis into her vagina” in circumstances where the activity was sexual and he did not consent.

It also claimed that Lord herself did not reasonably believe the alleged victim consented.

In court a police officer testified she believed she could connect Lord to the offence.

A prosecuting lawyer said the full file on the case was not due in until March 3 and so she was requesting an adjournment until March 10.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram agreed to the application.

District Judge Austin Kennedy duly put the case back to that date for an update.