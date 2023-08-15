Co Armagh woman who harassed her ex and his partner denies breaching restraining order

A Co Armagh woman who waged a campaign of harassment against her ex and his new partner has denied breaching a restraining order.

Yvonne Derby denied harassing and pestering her ex’s partner in breach of the order on March 29 this year and denied causing criminal damage to the alleged victim’s Mercedes car.

Today at Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, the 40-year-old also refuted being disorderly on the Shean Road in Forkhill on the same date.

The alleged offences are said to have been committed four days before Derby, from Ardshean in Forkhill, was sentenced for harassing her ex and his current partner.

District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the latest charges against Derby to September 5 to fix a date for the contest.

She is currently subject to a suspended jail sentence and a community service order, imposed in April.

When Derby was being given 120 hours of community service and four-month suspended prison sentence, the judge told her the behaviour “has to stop” or she will go to jail.

Derby had faced a litany of charges, committed between June and August last year, including two counts of harassment, four counts each of driving while banned and without insurance, in addition to single counts of assault and dangerous driving.

A prosecuting lawyer said her ex’s new partner had been walking her dog on June 27 when the defendant grabbed her and dragged her to the ground, shouting that “it was because she stole her man”.

The lawyer said Derby was warned that any further contact would be harassment. However, on the same day, she sent social media messages to the victim, adding that she also “pulled up beside the injured party and her partner in the car” as they drove along the New Road in Silverbridge.

“They told her to leave them alone, but she began to shout abuse,” she told the court.

The couple drove off but Derby followed close behind with her full beam headlights on before she “overtook at speed, pulled in front of the car suddenly and then slammed on the brakes, causing the injured party to take evasive action”.

Having reported the incident to police, it transpired that Derby “was not entitled to drive” having failed to reapply for her licence from an earlier ban.