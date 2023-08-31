Co Derry man accused of raping and sexually abusing girl

A Co Derry man appeared in court today accused of the rape and sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

Standing in the dock of Ballymena Magistrates Court, Eugene Oduor confirmed that he understood the five charges against him, all of which are alleged to have been committed on 27 May this year.

The 31-year-old, with an address at Clintonville Gardens in Garvagh, faces three sex offences including rape, inciting a child aged 13-16 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity with a child aged 13-16.

The 31-year-old also faces two drug offences including supplying class A drug MDMA and class B drug herbal cannabis to another.

None of the alleged facts giving rise to the offences were opened in court but giving evidence, Det. Const. Mills said he believed he could connect the alleged rapist to each of the offences and also that subject to numerous conditions, his could be granted bail.

While Oduor was granted bail of £500, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered he will only be released when he finds an address police approve and in addition, the alleged paedophile rapist is barred from contacting the complainant, barred from having unsupervised contact with children and from having any device which can access the internet.

The case was adjourned to 14 September.