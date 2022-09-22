Co Down care home fined £20k after resident died from choking on a pancake

A Co Down care home has been fined £20,000 after a resident in his late 80s choked to death on a pancake.

M Care Ltd, of Main Street, Ballynahinch, had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure the safety of a non-employee under health and safety regulations.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that Edward McCullough had been a resident at Ringdufferin Nursing home in the town from July 2015.

Prosecution barrister Laura Ivers told Judge Geoffery Miller KC that on his admission to the home a dietary care plan was drawn up for Mr McCullough, as he was assessed as a risk of choking.

The care plan outlined that Mr McCullough was to receive mashed or pureed food and liquid only and "no bread was to be permitted''.

Ms Ivers said that on November 21, 2016, the 87-year-old was noted by staff to be restless and it was decided to move him into the activities room where an external contractor was conducting a bakery class for Dunmore unit residents.

"Unfortunately, the external co-ordinator of the bakery class gave Mr McCullough a freshly baked pancake and he ate it. It was not pureed,'' said Ms Ivers.

"A short time later she realised he was struggling to swallow. A nurse performed first aid but despite efforts by staff and paramedics Mr McCullough died some time later in his private room.''

The court heard that by its guilty plea M Care Ltd accepted that it had a duty to ensure that the external co-ordinator was made aware that "under no circumstances was Edward McCullough to be given a pancake unless it was pureed''.

Defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue KC, on behalf of the residential home, said that this was the first breach of health and safety regulations by the company.

He said the company took such breaches "very seriously'', had an "excellent care record'', and had since implemented and improved measures at the home to prevent any repetition.

"The company acknowledges the emotions and the hurt that have been expressed most eloquently in the course of victim impact statement from Mr McCullough's children,” he said.

"This is a very tragic case in which a much-loved gentleman who had a very valued life providing great service to his family and the local community who lost his life in circumstances which should have not occurred.

"The circumstances by which he died are extremely distressing to the family and the company fully acknowledges that everyone has been deeply affected by it. Mr McCullough was much loved within the home and staff members in the home have also been deeply affected by this case.''

Passing sentence Judge Miller KC said that the breach of care was "significant as the risk of serious injury was clearly foreseeable as a vulnerable patient was fed food stuffs other than those specified in his food plan.

The judge added: "The death of Mr McCullough and the manner of it has been both untimely and distressing to his family. This was an isolated incident of inadvertent negligence.

"Nothing this court says or does can undo what has been done and the imposition of a fine, either large or small, cannot restore the life that has been lost.''

Kyle Carrick, head of the Health and Safety Executive NI’s Major Investigation Team, said outside court: “Choking can result in serious and fatal injuries and is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk. Effective communication of patient requirements to all relevant staff is vital to ensure patient safety.

“In this case, the failure to effectively communicate dietary restrictions of Mr McCullough resulted in his tragic death which was avoidable.”