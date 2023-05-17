Co Down couple charged with historic sexual abuse offences

A Co Down couple in their 70s appeared in court today (Wednesday) charged with historic sexual abuse offences.

Leslie and Paula Bryans both attended Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where they denied a total of three offences.

The couple, from Magheraknock Road in Ballynahinch, were each charged with indecently assaulting a male on a date unknown between June 24, 1985 and June 25, 1986.

When the charge was put to 71-year old Leslie Bryans, he replied 'not guilty.' His 73-year old wife Paula also denied the charge.

A second offence was then levelled at Leslie Bryans. He was charged that on a date unknown between June 24, 1985 and June 25, 1986 Paula Bryans indecently assaulted a male and he aided and abetted that offence.

When charged by the court of the clerk with the second offence, Leslie Bryans replied 'not guilty.'

After the couple entered their pleas, their barrister Rosemary Walsh said she anticipated the trial would last around four days.

Judge Geoffery Miller KC was then informed by Crown barrister Laura Ivers that the complainant now lives "outside the jurisdiction" and "will be attending court in person".

The Judge then set the trial date for October 23 and said he would review the case at the end of June.

He then addressed the couple in the dock. After telling them "stand up please", Judge Miller said: "You have now both been arraigned and entered not guilty pleas.

"Your trial has been fixed for the 23rd of October. I am hoping that by that stage the trial will be able to take place in Downpatrick.

"I am going to review the case on the 30th of June and I don't require you attend on that date."

After releasing then on continuing bail, Judge Miller said "you are free to go at this time."