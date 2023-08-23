Co Down drug addict barged her way into 82-year-old man’s home and stole cash

A woman heroin addict who “barged” her way into an 82-year-old man’s home and stole £85 was handed a suspended jail sentence today (Wednesday).

Rebecca Whyte appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court via videolink from Hydebank women’s prison, 30-year-old charged with a single count of burglary on July 29 this year.

The 30-year-old, from Beechfield Drive in Donaghadee, confirmed she wanted to be dealt with by the Magistrates Court and that she was pleading guilty to the offence.

A prosecuting lawyer said that just after his carer’s had left the home of home of the elderly victim on Ashfield Drive in Donaghadee, Whyte “barged her way in” and refused to leave.

When she eventually left, she had stolen £85 in cash.

Lodging a plea in mitigation, defence counsel Stuart Magee revealed that Whyte had been on a heroin substitute program at the time but had relapsed into drug use.

“She has no real memory of this incident but she has asked me to convey her apologies to the victim,” said the barrister.

District Judge Jonathan Connolly imposed a nine month jail sentence, suspended for three years and warned Whyte she would have to serve that if she re-offended in that time.