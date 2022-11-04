Co Down girl (9) awarded nearly £20m in damages after suffering serious brain injury at birth

A nine-year-old girl from Co Down who suffered a serious brain injury at birth is to be awarded nearly £20m in damages.

The pay-out approved at the High Court in Belfast today is believed to be one of the biggest medical negligence settlements ever reached in Northern Ireland.

Lawyers for the family of the child, who cannot be identified, sued the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust over the treatment and care provided during her birth in 2013.

She sustained a brain injury due to severe oxygen deficiency and later developed cerebral palsy.

In a statement of claim the girl’s legal team said she has been incapacitated and prevented from enjoying some amenities of life.

With liability accepted by the Trust, the case centred on the appropriate level of compensation.

A final resolution approved by Mr Justice McAlinden includes annual payments for the lifetime of the child.

The estimated total value of the settlement is approximately £20m.

In a statement outside court the girl’s parents said: “We are glad the Trust accepted responsibility for the failures in care and we hope that lessons have been learned from this case.

“Whilst the compensation is significant it is not a lottery win, but will simply cover what is necessary for the care and therapies required by our daughter.”

The family’s solicitor, Harry McAleese of McCartan Turkington Breen, added: “An interim payment had previously been made in this case which enabled the family to secure suitable accommodation to be adapted for the child’s needs.

“I am pleased a substantial final settlement has now been reached, which will provide the family with financial security and ensure they can adequately provide for their daughter throughout her lifetime.”