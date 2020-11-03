Co Down gran (51) avoids jail for stealing £19,000 from employer

Playgroup leader used the cash to fund her compulsive shopping disorder, court told

A Co Down grandmother who stole off her employers to fund a "compulsive shopping disorder" was ordered to serve 80 hours community service yesterday.

Judith Hamilton used her position as playgroup leader in a community group in Newtownards to steal just under £19,000.

Since her offending emerged she has paid back around two-thirds of the amount, and now owes just over £6,800 to The Playcentre, based at Manor Court.

From Lisleen Place in Newtownards, the 51-year-old was handed a combination order comprising community service and a two-year probation order by Downpatrick Crown Court Judge Geoffrey Miller QC.

Hamilton, who appeared at the hearing via a video-link from her solicitor's office, was warned that if she breaches the court order she faces an immediate prison term.

She admitted a charge of fraud by false representation over a period spanning September 3, 2017 to December 8, 2018, namely that she used The Playcentre's bank card for her personal expenditure.

She also admitted two separate charges of theft on dates between March 21, 2017 and July 1, 2018. One count relates to the theft of £6,910 while the second charge is for the theft of £700.

Before he passed sentence, Judge Miller said that Hamilton had been employed as the playgroup leader for a number of years, and that in September 2017 a new deputy playgroup leader started working at the centre.

After examining the group's finances, the deputy playgroup leader expressed concerns about the availability of funds in the bank accounts.

She obtained bank statements and in March 2019 she approached the group's accountant with her concerns. The accountant examined the books and found there were suspicious transactions that amounted to £11,190.24.

Further enquiries revealed that fees for children using the services amounting to £6,910 had not been paid into the accounts, while £700 in cash gleaned by three fundraising events was also not lodged.

The total loss amounted to £18,800.24, and when an investigation was launched and Hamilton was arrested, she confessed and admitted making a series of unlawful transactions for herself, and to stealing the two amounts from her employers.

Judge Miller noted that Hamilton has now paid back £12,000, and has a clear criminal record. Also noted by the judge was Hamilton's employment history.

As he sentenced her, Judge Miller said: "At the heart of her offending behaviour is a compulsive shopping disorder."

He said that while Hamilton initially sought to justify her actions as borrowing money that she intended to repay, her offending was not sophisticated, but serious nonetheless.

Judge Miller imposed an enhanced combination order which he said was both necessary and appropriate. He added that while there was "little doubt this defendant will never again appear before the court", he warned that a breach in the order would result in immediate custody.

The judge also ordered Hamilton to repay the outstanding £6,800.24 to her former employers, giving her six months to do so.