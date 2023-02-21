Co Down lorry driver spared jail over cyclist’s road death

Keen cyclist Martin Poland, who died from injuries five days after the accident

A lorry driver who caused the death of a cyclist in an “ill-advised overtaking manoeuvre” walked free from court today.

Co Down man Neil James McVeigh (37) admitted causing the death of father-of-one Martin Poland (54) on the Annalong Road, Kilkeel, in September 2020.

Keen cyclist Mr Poland suffered multiple injuries in the accident, including a fractured skull, and died five days later in hospital.

McVeigh had driven on after overtaking close to Mr Poland, unaware that he had tumbled over the handlebars of his bike.

At Newry Crown Court today, Judge Gordon Kerr KC ordered McVeigh to complete 100 hours of community service and a year on probation.

He also imposed a 15-month driving ban and warned that any breach or failure to comply would mean he is likely to go to jail.

The grieving family of tragic and “much-loved” victim Martin Poland sat in the public gallery, just a few feet from the dock, and they could be seen wiping tears away as the judge stressed that “anything this court does or says can never do anything to take away the pain and the loss the family will suffer as a result of this incident”.

Initially charged with causing death by dangerous driving, McVeigh, via his barrister, asked for the charge to be put to him again on the second day of the trial last month.

McVeigh, from Ballykeel Court in Ballymartin, then admitted the lesser offence of causing the death of Martin Poland by careless driving.

The jury, who were directed by Judge Kerr to enter a verdict of guilty by confession, had heard how Mr Poland was cycling along the Annalong Road in Kilkeel on September 13, 2020, when the Scania lorry and refrigeration unit being driven by McVeigh overtook him in a “perilous manoeuvre”.

Summarising the case today, prosecuting KC Samuel Magee described how it had been a fine, sunny Sunday morning when keen cyclist Mr Poland donned his helmet and high-vis vest before leaving his home in Ballymartin.

He was cycling along the Annalong Road when the lorry, driven by McVeigh, came up behind him. The lorry crossed over the white line, causing an oncoming BMW driver to take evasive action and come to a stop on the grass verge as McVeigh overtook the cyclist.

The court heard the BMW “shook slightly” as the Scania lorry passed by, and when the passenger looked behind he saw Mr Poland becoming “unsteady” and eventually tumbling over the handlebars of his bike.

It was that fall, caused by the “grievous nature of the overtaking manoeuvre” which Mr Magee described as “singularly ill-advised,” which left Mr Poland suffering from fatal injuries.

The senior barrister said while there was no evidence of actual contact between the bike and the lorry, it was clear the father-of-one was thrown over the handlebars when the lorry overtook him at a distance of approximately 50 centimetres.

Despite wearing a helmet, Mr Poland sustained a fractured skull, as well as bruising and a laceration to his brain. Despite the best efforts of the Air Ambulance and medics at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Mr Poland sadly passed away five days after the accident.

Unaware of the incident, McVeigh had driven on and when he was spoken to by police, he said he was not aware of any accident but did express sympathy and condolences to the family of Mr Poland.

Today, defence KC John Kearney said he had been specifically instructed to acknowledge and apologise for the devastation and loss Mr Poland’s death has caused.

He argued that McVeigh’s mistake was a “momentary miscalculation” of the room and time needed to safely overtake the cyclist.

He added: “He thought he had enough time, but he was wrong, and that’s the basis of the plea.”

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Kerr said that, as a professional HGV driver, McVeigh should have known to take extra care, but instead it was clear from the evidence that he chose to overtake when it was not safe to do so.

He told the court that, looking at the guidelines, he believed a nine-month prison sentence was justified. But he said that, under sentencing regimes, he was obliged to consider when an enhanced combination order would be appropriate and, having taken account of all the reports, McVeigh’s plea and circumstances, he deemed there was merit in such an order.