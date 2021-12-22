Co Down man (30) remanded in custody charged with murder of Caoimhe Morgan

Taylor McIvenna has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of mother of four Caoimhe Morgan

A 30-year-old builder was remanded into custody today charged with murdering a mother-of-four in north Belfast.

Taylor McIlvenna appeared at the city's Magistrates Court accused of killing Caoimhe Morgan.

The body of Ms Morgan, 30, was found at a house in Harcourt Drive on December 18.

McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, Co Down, faces charges of murder and two counts of criminal damage.

He is alleged to have damaged windows belonging to Thomas McKnight, and a car owned by Nathan McIlvenna on the same date.

During a hearing which lasted less than three minutes, McIlvenna was asked if he understood the charges.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit and appearing remotely from a police detention area, he replied: "Yes."

A detective sergeant said she could connect him to the alleged offences.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding Ms Morgan's death were disclosed to the court.

Defence solicitor Shane O'Neill did not seek to question the detective.

"There is no application for bail," Mr O'Neill confirmed.

District Judge Austin Kennedy told the accused: "You will be remanded in custody, Mr McIlvenna, to this court on January 19 by video-link for an update."