Co Down man (54) jailed for sexual relationship with teen girl whom he later moved into his home

Co Down man who began a sexual relationship with a child whom he later moved into his home at the age of 15 has been jailed

A Co Down man who began a sexual relationship with a child whom he later moved into his home at the age of 15 has been jailed.

Alan Crowe (54) from Hazelbrook Avenue, Bangor initially denied all charges, only changing his plea as his trial was about to start.

He accepted five counts of indecently assaulting the victim on various dates from July 2004 and October 2006.

Dungannon Crown Court heard Crowe first met the victim when she was 13 and the relationship became sexual two years later.

In interview, Crowe accepted she was in school when he first met her and claimed their relationship commenced when she was 15, and although he denied any sexual element, accepted she had stayed overnight at his home.

He maintained this until the day of trial.

Judge Richard Greene KC told him, “You sexually abused a 15-year-old girl for two years, eventually moving her into your own home in order to continue that abuse. According to you the pretext of the commencement of this relationship and moving into your home was to help her with her schoolwork.

“Despite your claims this wasn’t to groom her there can be no other description or reason for your motives given what happened. The abuse was serious and persistent. You were oblivious to the harm it was doing to a vulnerable child.”

He noted: “Adults were doubtless aware of the dangers this child was placed in and yet it would seem did nothing to stop it.”

The victim was said to be significantly affected by the abuse and “whilst in some sense of being consensual relationship it bears none of youthful or romantic coming together, as in law she could not consent.

“This was child sex abuse perpetrated by a mature man using the imbalance in age as a lever to gain trust. It overwhelmed her leading to serious sexual abuse. The harm done was corrosive.”

The judge said the age differential is an aggravating feature, as Crowe was about 20 years older than the victim, involving, “the corruption of a child by a much older male.”

It was noted sentencing had been delayed due to a number of issues including a breakdown in relationship with Crowe’s previous legal team and it took some time to find a replacement.

In addition, he failed to appear in court in February and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest.

“I acknowledge the impact this delay has had on the victim,” said the judge.

Jailing Crowe for four years and eight months, Judge Greene added, “These offences are so serious only a sentence of imprisonment can be justified.”

He decided against imposing a Sexual Offences Prevention Order however ruled Crowe will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.