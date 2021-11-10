Co Down man accused of murdering drinking partner allegedly started fires in victim’s bungalow, court told

A Co Down man accused of murdering his drinking partner allegedly started three separate fires in the victim’s bungalow, a court heard on Wednesday.

Newry Magistrates Court also heard that while the victim, Jimmy Thompson, was found lying on a bed and pronounced dead at the scene, 42-year-old Gary Anthony Paul Magee was rescued “lying unconscious at the back door” in the kitchen and had suffered a burn to his hand.

Magee, from Parkview in Cloghogue, appeared in court on Tuesday accused of murder and arson with intent to endanger life on May 21 this year, but due to quarantine rules at Maghaberry Prison, he was not present for the contested bail hearing.

Mr Thompson (62) died as a result of inhaling smoke during a fire at his bungalow, also in Parkview.

Detective Sergeant Hawthorne told the court how Magee was arrested and questioned at the time but with the custody clock running out, “our hands were tied”, so he had to be released pending further enquiries.

Those enquiries, conducted by forensic scientist experts, found that both front and back doors were locked, that there was no forced entry and crucially, there were three separate seats of fire in the bungalow - one in the living room, one in the front bedroom and one in the rear bedroom.

DS Hawthorne added that according to the expert reports, each of the fires had been started deliberately by “direct ignition of combustible material”.

They were further of the view, said the detective, they were likely to have been started in the half hour before the emergency services were called at 11.40pm.

During questioning, Magee told police he had been drinking wine with Mr Thompson and that he could remember details up to 11pm but nothing after that, with his next recollection waking up in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

However, he refused to account for a burn on his hand or expand on his claim that he injured his hand the day before Mr Thompson’s death, even when officers put to him that “it couldn’t be worse than murder”.

The senior officer told the court he was objecting to bail on the grounds that Magee was likely to interfere with witnesses and not adhere to bail conditions, revealing that he was both in bail and probation at the time of the incident.

DS Hawthorne argued that although Magee had been living in the area for the last six months, now that he was formally charged, his parents’ address was no longer suitable.

Under cross examination from defence counsel Kevin O’Hare, the officer agreed there had been no reported incidents with any of the prosecution witnesses in the six months that Magee had been on police bail.

DS Hawthorne said while “there’s been no allegations of criminal behaviour,” he told the lawyer he was aware that Mr Thompson’s partner lives close by and “finds it quite uncomfortable seeing him in the area”.

District Judge Eamon King said he was satisfied that conditions could be attached to the bail to address police concerns.

The case was adjourned to December 8.