Co Down man accused of sexually abusing schoolboy and offering him cannabis

A Co Down man has been accused of raping and sexually abusing of a schoolboy.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court, Ian Angus was charged with six offences alleged to have been committed against a teenager in March last year.

The 59-year-old, from Watermeade Avenue in Greyabbey, faces accusations of oral rape, sexual activity with a child aged 13-16 and sexual activity involving penetration.

The charges also include inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing the boy to watch sexual activity and offering to supply class B cannabis.

The alleged paedophile confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

Freeing him on bail, District Judge Mark Hammill extended legal aid to allow a senior barrister to be instructed and returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not set a date for the arraignment.