Co Down man accused of throwing bleach at woman in attempt to disfigure or maim her

A Co Down man has been accused of attempting to disfigure or maim a woman by throwing bleach at her.

Steven McGhee is also accused of trying to bribe the woman into withdrawing her complaint by offering her £1,100.

The 25-year-old Downpatrick man, currently in custody, faces four charges arising out of the incident on April 20 this year.

They include trying to inflict GBH on the woman by throwing a corrosive liquid at her.

He faces two counts of common assault and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

McGhee, with address at The Paddock, Bridge Street in Downpatrick faces a further charge accusing him of causing actual bodily harm to the same alleged victim on April 3 this year.

At Downpatrick Crown Court today District Judge Amanda Brady remanded McGhee back into custody and adjourned the case to June 8.

While the Crown case has not been opened, the particulars of the offence reveal that McGhee allegedly threw at or upon a person, a corrosive fluid namely bleach, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure, or disable any person, or to do some grievous bodily harm to the female alleged victim.

McGhee is further alleged to have tried to pervert he course of justice by offering his alleged victim £1,100 “to withdraw her statement of complaint”.