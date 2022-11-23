Co Down man accused of trying to strangle his mum refused bail

A Co Down man accused of repeatedly punching his mother in the face and trying to strangle her must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Christopher Smith was refused bail amid claims he also produced a knife during the outburst of violence last week.

The 36-year-old, of Mount Pleasant in Newry, faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

The court heard his mother contacted police from a pay phone in the city on November 17, stating she had just been attacked in her home.

Prosecution counsel Mark O’Connor said: “She alleged that her son had assaulted her by repeatedly punching her, causing visible bruising to her face.

“She also alleged that he had strangled her, that at one point he had a knife and during the incident she feared for her life.”

The woman was taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry with suspected broken bones, but treatment confirmed there were no fractures.

Photographs of her wounds were shown during the hearing.

Smith told police that his mother already had some visible injuries and facial swelling when he arrived at her home.

He accepted they were not of the extent depicted in the photos, but indicated that he could not fully recall events due to taking medication and drinking vodka.

A defence barrister argued that Smith only had a knife to threaten self-harm.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice Rooney held that he could not impose conditions capable of preventing the risk of any further offences.

The judge pointed out: “This is a man whose mother alleges that he attempted to strangle her.”