Co Down man allegedly involved in attempts to post sex tape online of woman ‘in the public eye’, court told

A Co Down man was allegedly involved in attempts to post online a private sex tape of a woman “in the public eye”, a court heard today.

Prosecutors also claimed Aaron Foster has refused to tell police who is currently in possession of any recording.

The 25-year-old, of Old Market Square in Newtownards, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of harassment, improper use of a public communications network, and disclosing a private sexual photograph or film with intent to cause distress.

The alleged offences relate to dates between May 19 and June 1 this year.

During the brief hearing an order was made under Article 8 of the Human Rights Act to ensure the injured party’s identity cannot be disclosed.

“There would be significant damage if she is mentioned in these proceedings,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

“She is a person in the public eye.”

The court was told Foster allegedly obtained a sex video recording of the woman and then provided it to a third party to post online.

The prosecutor added: “This tape has not been retrieved, police do not have it and he (Foster) has refused to provide the name of the person who has the video recording,” the prosecutor added.

Defence barrister Garrett O’Kane confirmed his client was not making an application for bail.

Remanding Foster in custody for four weeks, District Judge George Conner indicated that any issues with the reporting restrictions he imposed can be raised at that stage.

The injured party’s solicitor, Darren Duncan, stressed: “If there is to be a challenge to the anonymity order I would want to be informed.”