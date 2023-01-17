Co Down man extradited from the US appears in court on drugs charges

The case was heard at Armagh Magistrates' Court, sitting in Newry

A Co Down man appeared in court today to face drugs charges after being extradited from the US.

Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, heard that 32-year-old Anthony Gerard Maguire had spent four months in a “high-security prison in New York” while extradition proceedings were dealt with.

A bench warrant was issued for Maguire, from Bearna Park in Killeavy, when he failed to appear in court in 2015 to answer his bail in relation to eight drug offences.

Maguire faces three counts of having cocaine with intent to supply, three counts of simple possession of the class A drug, possessing cannabis with intent, and simple possession of that class B drug.

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed on November 4, 2013.

Giving evidence to the court, Detective Constable Longwill confirmed that his colleague signed and endorsed the warrant which was handed in to District Judge Anne Marshall.

Defence counsel Justin Byrne confirmed that Maguire had failed to attend his preliminary enquiry, “so, at this stage, we just want to see how long it will take” to retrieve papers in the case, adding that a co-accused was dealt with in the Crown Court.

Mr Byrne revealed that Maguire “had been living in the US and working in construction” before he was arrested under the extradition warrant, revealing that he had spent the past four months in a New York prison.

Remanding Maguire into custody, District Judge Marshall adjourned the case to February 1.