Co Down man given community service after online group alerted police to child sex offences

A Co Down man arrested after an online group calling itself 'The Protectors' alerted police to his criminal behaviour was handed a combination order on Wednesday.

Matthew Mason was ordered to serve 100 hours community service and was made the subject of a two-year Probation Order after he admitted a series of offending including attempted sexual communication with a child, and possessing indecent images of children.

The 28-year-old, from Ballykeel Road in Moneyrea, pleaded guilty to a total of five offences and was sentenced at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

He appeared at the remote hearing via a videolink from his solicitor's office.

Judge Geoffery Miller QC said that on Monday June 26, 2017, a representative from an online child abuse activist group contacted the PSNI to inform them that a male referred to as 'predator 2' had communicated sexually with a decoy purporting to be a 14-year old girl.

The representative provided police with a number of screenshots of alleged conversations, and as a result of further enquires, Mason was identified.

Officers attended his address and whilst he wasn't home, police searched his bedroom where they seized a number of items. Mason later attended at a police station, where he was arrested and an iPhone seized.

The phone was found to contain a total of 75 indecent images and videos of children which were located on an app. It emerged that Mason received the images from another app user, and at one point he asked the other user 'that's hot, any more vids?'

During a police interview, the snapshots of conversations Mason had with who he believed to be a 14-year old girl - which Judge Miller described as "highly explicit sexualised conversation" - was put to him.

As he sentenced Mason, Judge Miller noted that whilst the defendant claimed any relationships he has had have been with females his own age, Mason's assertion that he has no sexual interest in female children must be treated with "scepticism".

Mason - who also claimed he was bullied due to his weight - told Probation his offending was linked to loneliness and boredom.

Noting that Mason engaged in communication of a sexual nature with something he believed was a child, Judge Miller said he accepted the view of probation that Mason would benefit from work to address these issues.

Judge Miller handed Mason the enhanced combination order and warned that should he offend again, it was likely he would face an immediate custodial sentence.