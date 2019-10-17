Co Down man in court accused of assaulting dad-of-two contractor

Standing in the dock of Newry Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Gary Chambers was charged with four offences arising from an attack on Paschal Morgan on July 14 this year.

Chambers, from Sabbath Hill, Ballymartin, Newry, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent; robbing his alleged victim of a wallet containing £150 and €450; using disorderly behaviour in the Kilmorey Arms Hotel in Kilkeel; and attempting to cause criminal damage to the gates and doors of the hotel.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court yesterday, but giving evidence, a police constable said he believed he could connect Chambers to them.

It was reported at the time Mr Morgan, a 48-year-old father of two, was attacked on the Greencastle Road as he walked home and was left with bruising to the front of his brain, shattered eye sockets and cheek bones and a suspected broken jaw.

In court yesterday, defence solicitor Darren Duncan told District Judge Eamon King he would consent to the prosecution seeking a six-week adjournment.

Freeing Chambers on his own bail of £250, Judge King told the defendant it was important he understood the "whole pile" of bail conditions as any breach "could result in you being held in custody".

Due back in court on November 27, Chambers must reside at his home address, observe a curfew, not consume or have alcohol, or be on licensed premises.

He is barred from contacting his alleged victim or any witnesses and is prohibited from entering Kilkeel, save for a few hours in a Sunday when he can visit his grandparents, although he must be accompanied by his mother "at all times".