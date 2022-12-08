Co Down man in court accused of revenge porn and harassment charges

Co Down man appeared in court on Thursday 8, accused of revenge porn and harassment

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 31-year-old Denvir Gardiner confirmed he understood the two charges against him.

Gardiner, from Churchview Close in Kilkeel, is accused that on December 7, this year, he disclosed a private photograph or film of an individual without their consent, with the intention of causing distress and with harassing the same complainant.

A police officer testified that he believed he could connect Gardiner to each of the offences and as long as there were conditions attached that police were not objecting to bail.

Adjourning the case to January 13, District Judge Rosie Watters freed Gardiner on £500 bail with conditions that he has no contact with two named women.