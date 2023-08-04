Co Down man jailed for threatening to kill friend in row over ex-partner loses appeal against sentence

A man jailed for threatening to kill a friend and “cut his face” amid a row over an ex-partner failed today in a legal bid to secure a reduced sentence.

Senior judges rejected claims the 21-month term imposed on Brian McCourt was manifestly excessive.

Earlier this year the 46-year-old, from Oak Lodge in Banbridge, pleaded guilty to making threats to kill the other man and to damage property.

The Court of Appeal heard that the victim informed police that he had received menacing phone calls from McCourt in July last year.

He hung up and blocked the number after the defendant threatened to cut his face and kill him.

McCourt was said to have been aggrieved at the other man being aware of an issue involving his former partner.

Days later he advised the victim to unblock his number or else “there would be consequences”.

As police recorded the man’s statement of complaint he received another two aggressive calls.

McCourt called him a “scumbag” and a “f****** rat”, the court heard. Threats were made about damaging his mother’s home and taking a baseball bat to the man’s head.

McCourt was arrested but while being taken into custody he allegedly declared: “I’m going to f****** kill him.”

He was given a 21-month term, half to be served in custody and half on licence, after admitting the offences.

Defence lawyers argued that the trial judge started from the wrong point in the sentencing process.

But Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan described it as a “worrying” case.

“There are serious aggravating factors (and) a series of threats,” she pointed out.

Refusing McCourt’s appeal, Dame Siobhan confirmed: “We don’t consider that the sentence imposed was manifestly excessive.”