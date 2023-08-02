Co Down man ordered to pay cop £1k after ‘ridiculous’ intimidation attempt

A Co Down man whose brother is alleged to have been involved in a terrorist bomb hoax targeting Irish Minister Simon Coveney has been ordered to pay £1,000 to a police officer he tried to intimidate.

At an earlier hearing of Newtownards Magistrates Court, 53-year-old John Service, from Byron Place Mews in Holywood, admitted intimidating a Detective Constable on September 18, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to the improper use of a public telecommunication network on the same date to “send a message or other matter which was of a menacing nature”.

Opening the facts of the case today, a prosecuting lawyer told the court that as part of her duties, the constable had been investigating an incident relating to a bomb hoax at a north Belfast community centre that resulted in Mr Coveney having to be evacuated.

As part of her enquiries into that incident, the detective had left a card with her contact details at a gym in Coleraine, and on September 19, last year, she switched on her police issue mobile phone and had received two text messages, sent the previous day, which she took to be intimidatory and “she felt that her personal safety was threatened”.

Sent seven minutes apart, the lawyer said the messages read “we have your number now… stay out… f*** you” and one finished with the “thumbs up emoji”.

Checks with the police system led the police to John Service and the lawyer revealed that further checks showed that “a suspect on remand for the incident is the defendant’s brother”.

Police at the scene of the security alert on Crumlin Road last month. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Darren Service, (42), from Balysillan Road in north Belfast, is accused of driving gunmen to the scene of a hijacking in the city.

The hijacking took place prior to the threat against Mr Coveney in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Other courts dealing with Darren Service’s case have heard that in March last year, a workman was threatened and forced to transport a suspected device in his van to a peace-building event on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast.

Mr Coveney, the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister at the time, was attending the Houben Centre to give a speech but had to evacuate the venue due to the fake bomb alert.

According to disputed CCTV footage, prosecutors claim Darren Service escorted the two gunmen to the location where the workman was first threatened and he remains in custody on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax in the vicinity of the Houben Centre at Holy Cross Church.

Turning back to Ards court, the lawyer outlined that when John Service was arrested and interviewed, he admitted the number which sent the messages was his, but he had “no recollection” of sending the messages as he had been drinking at the time.

“He apologised for sending them and said that it was not a threat to her personal safety,” said the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) lawyer.

“He said that it was a prank and was sorry for any stress.”

District Judge Mark Hamill said that in his view, “it’s a Crown Court case all day long” so given the fact the PPS opted to prosecute, he was proceeding on the basis they “take it as a prank — moronic and serious but a prank”.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd echoed that John Service “is apologetic for the stress he has caused the officer”, describing the texts as a “ridiculous, one-off incident” which he found “highly embarrassing”.

While Judge Hamill declared the case “should never have been in this court... intimidating a police officer in a criminal case is a Crown Court case all day long.”

He adjourned the case for a week.

Having heard that Service could get cash together in a week, the judge told him to bring either £1,000 in cash or a solicitor’s cheque as compensation to his victim.

If he did that, Judge Hamill said he would give him 200 hours of community service or in the alternative, “if you don’t accept I will send you to prison”.