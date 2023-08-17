Co Down man remanded in custody accused of raping sex worker at knifepoint

A Co Down man was remanded in custody today accused of raping a sex worker at knifepoint.

Lee Haughian allegedly held a knife to the woman’s throat and attacked her at a prearranged meeting on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joiner appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with rape, sexual assault, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and obtaining sexual services in exchange for the promise of payment.

Haughian, of Oldtown Lane in Annalong, denies the offences, insisting any contact was consensual.

The court heard the woman set up a meeting with a customer through an app for escort services.

An investigating detective said: “The complainant reported that a client (previously) unknown to her threatened her, held a knife to her throat and then raped her.”

Haughian was arrested at his home after police examined CCTV footage and carried out house inquiries in a bid to identify the suspected perpetrator.

Two Stanley knives matching a description provided by the alleged victim were discovered in his work trousers, the court was told.

During interviews he provided a statement insisting that all sexual contact was consensual.

“However, he did admit refusing to pay the escort as prearranged,” the detective added.

Questioning the credibility of the complainant’s account, a defence solicitor claimed she had deleted text messages with the accused.

The lawyer argued that the knives seized by police were in Haughian’s work trousers and used by him in his role as a joiner.

Referring to the alleged failure to pay for services, she explained: “There was a dispute over money.”

Haughian was refused bail and remanded in custody until September 14.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “If what police have outlined in respect of this defendant is true, this man is a danger to the public and women specifically.”