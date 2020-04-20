Co Down man tried to break into ex-partner's home armed with knuckle duster, court told

A man allegedly tried to break into his ex-partner's home carrying a knuckle duster hours after being found with a medieval-style mace, a court was told on Monday.

Police claimed 23-year-old Matthew McConnell may have been seeking to get inside the property in Ardglass, Co Down at the weekend to either steal or carry out an assault.

McConnell, of Fishermans Row in nearby Killough, is charged with attempted burglary, two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public, and breaching a non-molestation order.

Downpatrick Magistrates' Court, sitting in Belfast, heard he was found unconscious at Seaview in Ardlgass early on Saturday morning.

At the time he had a wooden mace with spiked balls attached by a chain, according to a PSNI Constable.

McConnell left the scene after being treated by ambulance staff.

Later that morning he allegedly tried to force entry through a back door at his ex-partner's home.

Police found him at the house holding a pole and with a knuckle duster in his pocket, it was claimed.

Opposing bail, police contended that McConnell lives too close to the woman.

Describing the accused as "highly volatile", the constable also cited a previous alleged incident involving so-called revenge porn.

Defence solicitor Paul McCann insisted there had been no statement of complaint from the alleged victim.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risks of re-offending or interference with witnesses.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall said: "There's an increasing spiral in this case."

She remanded McConnell in custody to appear again by video-link next month.