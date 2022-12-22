Co Down man who admitted stabbing doctor working in Ulster Hospital refused bail

A 51-year-old man awaiting sentence for stabbing a doctor working in the Ulster Hospital has been refused bail.

Algis Griskevicius appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where he admitted three charges arising from the December 2021 incident.

From East Street in Newtownards, the Lithuanian national was charged with assaulting a doctor occasioning him actual bodily harm on December 3, 2021.

When the charge was put to Griskevicius via an interpreter, he replied "guilty."

He also admitted possessing two knives with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and attempting to damage a set of double doors at the Ulster Hospital on the same date.

After his client entered his guilty pleas, a defence barrister asked that Griskevicius be released on bail ahead of sentencing.

Pointing out Griskevicius has been on remand since last December, the barrister asked Judge Geoffrey Miller KC to consider that the injury sustained to the doctor was minor.

Saying Griskevicius had admitted stabbing the doctor, Judge Miller told the defence barrister the nature of the injury "is not the issue in this case."

He said: "Any person working in a hospital, whether they be a cleaner or a consultant surgeon, is entitled to protection."

Judge Miller said he would consider Griskevicius's guilty plea and the time already served - but said that until he had all the relevant reports the defendant "is not going anywhere" ahead of sentencing.

Refusing the bail application, the Judge remanded Griskevicius back into custody and said he would hear the plea on February 7, 2023.