Co Down man who called frightened woman a ‘snake’ jailed

A man who called a frightened woman “a snake” as he pursued her in a convenience store has been jailed for three months.

William Moore was also discovered to have a lock knife on him when arrested in south Belfast.

The 39-year-old, of Scarva Walk in Banbridge, Co Down, was convicted of common assault and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard police were alerted to disturbances at a Spar shop on Botanic Avenue on November 2 last year.

Prosecution counsel Iryna Kennedy said Moore had approached the victim and started pointing at her.

“He was shouting that he was going to get her done and calling her ‘a snake’,” the barrister submitted.

“He frightened her and she ran behind a counter to escape, but he followed and continued to shout at her.”

Staff intervened to help the woman before Moore was arrested at a nearby location. It was then discovered that he had a knife on him.

Defence counsel stressed that the blade had not been brandished at the victim.

“He had the lock knife concealed, he didn’t produce it at any stage,” the barrister said.

“This was a technical assault and involved no contact between Mr Moore and the complainant.”

Imposing three months imprisonment for the offences, Judge Alan White acknowledged the defendant may be eligible for imminent release due to time already served on remand.