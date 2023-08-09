Co Down man who sent threatening texts to cop pays her £1,000 compo

John Service has paid £1,000 to a police officer he tried to intimidate.

A Co Down man whose brother is alleged to have been involved in a terrorist bomb hoax targeting former Tánaiste Simon Coveney has paid £1,000 to a police officer he tried to intimidate.

After it was confirmed that John Service had brought the cash to Ards Magistrates’ Court as instructed last week, District Judge Mark Hamill handed the 53-year-old a 200-hour community service order.

At an earlier hearing, Service, from Byron Place Mews in Holywood, admitted intimidating a detective constable on September 18 last year, as well as the improper use of a public telecommunication network on the same date to send a message which was of a menacing nature.

A prosecuting lawyer previously told the court that as part of her duties, the detective constable had been investigating an incident relating to a bomb hoax at a north Belfast community centre which resulted in Mr Coveney, then the foreign minister, having to be evacuated from the building.

As part of the enquiries, the detective constable had left a card with her contact details at a gym in Coleraine.

On September 19 last year, she switched on her police-issue mobile phone and found she had received two text messages. Both had been sent the previous day and she thought they were intimidating and “felt that her personal safety was threatened”.

Sent seven minutes apart, the lawyer said the messages read: “We have your number now… stay out… f*** you”.

One finished with the “thumbs up emoji”.

Checks with the police system led officers to John Service and the lawyer revealed further that “a suspect on remand for the incident is the defendant’s brother”.

Darren Service (42), from the Ballysillan Road in north Belfast, is accused of driving gunmen to the scene of a hijacking in the city linked to loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Other courts dealing with the case have heard that in March last year, a workman was threatened and forced to transport a suspect device in his van to a peace-building event on the Crumlin Road.

Mr Coveney was attending the Houben Centre to give a speech, but had to leave the venue due to the fake bomb alert.

According to disputed CCTV footage, prosecutors claim Darren Service escorted the two gunmen to the location where the workman was first threatened.

He remains in custody on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking, and placing an article causing a bomb hoax in the vicinity of the Houben Centre at Holy Cross Church.

Darren Service was refused bail at Belfast Crown Court as recently as Tuesday and it was heard that according to the PPS case, the incident was “carried out by the UVF”.

In relation to his brother’s case, the lawyer said that when John Service was arrested and interviewed, he admitted the number which sent the messages was his but had “no recollection” of sending them as he had been drinking at the time.

A PPS lawyer added: “He apologised for sending them and said that it was not a threat to her personal safety. He said that it was a prank and was sorry for any stress.”

Defence counsel Michael Boyd echoed that Service “is apologetic for the stress that he has caused the officer”, describing the texts as a “ridiculous, one-off incident” which his client found “highly embarrassing”.