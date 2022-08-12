Co Down man who set bins on fire while out walking his dog is jailed

A father-of-seven who set fire to several bins in a Co Down arson attack has been jailed.

Dennis Quee, from Beech End in Holywood, caused damage to residential properties and a business premises.

Appearing at Downpatrick Crown Court via video-link from Maghaberry, he was handed a two-and-a-half-year sentence divided equally between prison and licence.

It was heard that at around 3.30am on April 8 last year, a resident of Church Green in Holywood looked out of her bedroom window and saw that her brown bin was on fire, and a blue bin in her neighbour's garden was also ablaze.

A short time later, several more bins at the end of an alleyway at nearby Church View were set on fire, while another bin outside a property on the same street was also set alight.

The owner of a hair salon affected by the blaze was alerted to the incident several hours later and discovered that the back door of her business had buckled due to the fire. Damage was also caused to gates, fencing, sheds, walls and paving in the area.

After CCTV footage was reviewed, police noted that a man walking a dog had been recorded entering the alleyway where the bins had been burned.

Quee was located by police around a mile from the scene. When searched, a lighter was found in his trouser pocket and he was arrested. During questioning, he said that while he had been walking his dog in the area, he denied setting the bins on fire. However, he later admitted a charge of arson.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC revealed that Quee had 88 previous convictions, has a history of mental health issues and is alcohol dependent. The judge also said Quee has recognised "that unless he changes his lifestyle, he will spend the rest of his life in prison".