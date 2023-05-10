Co Down teen accused of face-slash attack refused bail

A teenager accused of slashing a man’s face with a blade has been remanded into custody.

Doctors had to remove a piece of metal left imbedded in the complainant’s cheek, Newtownards Magistrates Court was told today.

It also heard that the accused, 19-year-old Ryan Gill, sent a “sinister” text message of “enjoy hospital you fat f***” when the alleged victim was on his way to be treated.

Appearing via video-link from custody, Gill, from High Street in Ballyhalbert, Co Down, was charged with wounding the complainant with intent to cause GBH and having an offensive weapon, namely a blade, on May 1 this year.

He confirmed he understood the charges, with a detective constable objecting to bail due to concerns about further offending.

The charges arose following an altercation outside Gill’s home when, according to the police case, the defendant’s girlfriend was hitting the alleged victim.

“He told her if she hit him again he would hit her back. He did, and he hit her back,” said the detective constable.

It was at this point that Gill then allegedly hit the complainant.

Police said that while the man thought he had been hit with a back hand, when he reached up “he felt a hole in his face”, saw blood on his hand and noticed that Gill was putting something in his pocket.

A second, unknown masked male allegedly armed with a machete or hammer ran at the complainant shouting “come on”, but the alleged victim got in his car and left.

Arrested and interviewed, Gill gave mainly no comment answers. The detective constable said police were concerned about further offences.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin submitted the alleged victim lives in a different town several miles away, and with Gill’s mother willing to sign surety, bail conditions could be put in place to address police concerns.

Describing the case as extremely disturbing, District Judge Trevor Brown said he had “grave concerns” about freeing Gill because not only is he alleged to have “slashed somebody across the face with a blade on a public street”, he also sent the “sinister…menacing and disturbing message”.

Refusing bail, he remanded him into custody and adjourned the case to June 7.