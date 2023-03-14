Co Down woman (46) denies sexual offences against teenager

A 46-year-old woman has appeared at Belfast Crown Court where she denied sexual offences against a teenage boy.

Isobel Murphy was told she will stand trial next month on a total of six charges involving a 14-year-old male.

Murphy, from Central Avenue in Bangor, has denied offences which are alleged to have been committed on dates between May 1 and June 2, 2021.

She pleaded not guilty to four charges involving sexual activity with a child.

Murphy also denied two charges of sexual communication with a child.

Following the arraignment, Judge Patricia Smyth said that as the trial involved a 14-year old complainant who will be giving evidence, the case would be “fast-tracked”.

The Belfast Recorder set the date for trial as April 24 and said she would review the case on March 23.