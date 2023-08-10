Co Down woman accused of causing biker’s death by careless driving

A Co Down woman appeared in court today accused of causing the death of a young motorcyclist by careless driving.

Monica McAlister is accused of causing the death of 24-year-old Donaghcloney dad-of-one Matthew Arnold by driving carelessly on the Lurgan Road, Dromore on April 7, 2020.

Standing in the dock of Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, the 53-year-old confirmed she was aware of the single charge against her and that she did not object to the Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court.

McAlister is from the Ballykilbeg Road in Downpatrick.

Tragically and just three weeks after his baby daughter was born, 24-year-old Mr Arnold died as a result of injuries he sustained when his motorbike was in collision with the Toyota Avensis being driven by McAlister.

Following his death, Free Presbyterian Minister Rev Ian Kenny described Mr Arnold as a “fine young Christian man”.

Rev Kenny said: “He was a such a pleasant and thoughtful young man. It is true to say that he loved everyone around him and everyone loved him.”

He said Matthew “has left behind a strong Christian testimony” as well as “many precious memories that his loved ones will cherish in the days ahead”.

In court today, none of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there is a case for McAlister to answer which was conceded by defence counsel Steven Molloy.

Freeing McAlister on £500 bail and returning the case to Newry Crown Court, District Judge Eamon King told her to come back to court on September 14 for his arraignment.