Co Down woman accused of harassing detectives also harassed ex-solicitor, court told

A Co Down woman accused of harassing two detectives has also allegedly harassed her former solicitor, a court heard today.

While Samantha Montgomery did not attend Craigavon Magistrates Court, defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram confirmed that he was “coming off record” for the 45-year-old, adding that he had received “a number of harassing mails from her regarding this matter.”

Montgomery, from Ballynadrone Meadows in Magheralin, is on bail facing four charges relating to alleged behaviour between December 6, last year and March 13, this year.

The charges allege that Montgomery pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of two detectives and also that she engaged in the persistent and improper use of a telecommunication network “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” to the officers.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she had marked it as not guilty and adjourned the case to June 28 to fix a date for the trial.

“Note to self — make sure I’m not here that day or for the contest,” quipped the judge.