Co Down woman who robbed vulnerable neighbour while he slept is jailed

A 29-year-old woman who broke into her neighbour's home and stole items while he slept has been jailed.

At Downpatrick Crown Court sitting in Belfast, Judge Geoffrey Miller QC handed Alana Lewis a two-and-a-half year sentence, saying her actions on the morning of July 20, 2019, were "reprehensible in the extreme."

The sentence will be divided equally between jail and licence.

Lewis, now with an address at Mill Street Court in Newtownards, admitted breaking into her vulnerable neighbour's home on Bangor's Rathgill Link and took items including cash, medication and a police and RAF medal.

The judge said Lewis, who has 70 previous convictions, had displayed little remorse and pointed out that she had initially denied the charges, which added to the stress for the victim and his family.

Lewis was arrested after police received a call at around 6am on July 20, 2019, to report suspicious activity at a house in the Rathgill area.

When officers arrived, they noticed the living room window was open but the front door was locked. The occupant, described as bedridden and unable to communicate due to a brain injury, was alone and asleep when it was burgled.

Police were told that Lewis had been seen in the bungalow and when they went to her home she was reluctant to answer the door. Once inside, they found the stolen items. Lewis, who appeared intoxicated, struggled with police as she was being arrested and after being handcuffed, she kneed an officer in the groin several times.

When taken in for questioning, she also spat at one officer and threw water at another. She then denied breaking into her neighbour's home, saying: “I wouldn't have done that, he's my best friend on the street.”

Lewis maintained her innocence up to May of this year when she finally entered guilty pleas to burglary and assaulting police. Judge Miller said that after reading reports on Lewis, it was clear she had a troubled childhood and had issues with mental health as well as alcohol and drugs.

The judge added: "The burglary in this case was a wicked act perpetrated against a particularly vulnerable man who could do nothing to prevent the defendant.

"The fact that she entered his home and stole property including items taken from his bedroom where he was lying asleep is reprehensible in the extreme."