Co Fermanagh man accused of raping partner in front of child to be granted bail

A Co Fermanagh man who allegedly raped his partner in front of their young child is to be granted bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Madam Justice McBride dismissed a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) appeal against a magistrate’s decision that the 23-year-old defendant can be released from custody.

The accused, who cannot be identified, faces charges of rape, common assault, false imprisonment and non-fatal strangulation over an incident in the early hours of July 17.

A Crown lawyer said the complainant claims she was woken by her partner kicking her, calling her a “tramp b******” and accused her of infidelity.

She allegedly attempted to run from the house, but was told to get back into the property.

According to the prosecution, the man locked the door and declared: “You’re not leaving her until you have sex with me.”

At that stage he allegedly instructed the woman to get upstairs and take her clothes off.

She told police that the commotion woke their young child, who had to be lifted and comforted, before the defendant put her in a headlock and again ordered her to undress.

It was claimed that the defendant then raped her before leaving the address.

“She goes on to say that the child had watched the incident happen,” counsel added.

Medical examinations later established that the woman had bruising to her thigh and a small mark to her jaw.

She provided police with screenshots of more than 100 missed calls from the accused, the court heard, along with an image showing a rope hanging from a tree.

During interviews the defendant claimed he had been in bed and was woken by the woman performing a sexual act on him after she had been out socialising.

Denying the offences, he insisted that they had engaged in consensual sex.

The man claimed that he then became annoyed at seeing a social media photo of her talking to another man, but had left the house to go to work.

A defence barrister stressed his client provided a full account of what he says happened.

“He told police they had consensual sexual intercourse at her behest, she woke him,” the barrister submitted.

Any marks on her face were caused by fake tan or make-up, it was contended.

Bail had been granted to the accused at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, under conditions that he must find and live at accommodation to be approved by police.

In a challenge to that decision, police expressed concerns at a potential address and raised fears about the state of the defendant’s mental health.

Following submissions, Madam Justice McBride confirmed: “I’m going to refuse the prosecution appeal in this case.

“But I would like the police and the applicant to engage and try to get the address approved as soon as possible.”