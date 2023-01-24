Co Fermanagh police officer facing court on misconduct charges over alleged sexual relationship

A serving police officer based in Co Fermanagh is facing criminal proceedings in respect of alleged misconduct in public office relating to a sexual relationship with a vulnerable female.

Timothy Hampton, whose age is unknown and with an address given as Enniskillen PSNI Station, faces three charges in total, comprising two counts of misconduct in public office and a single count of unauthorised access to computer material.

According to court papers, between June 9 and September 5, 2021, Hampton is alleged to have wilfully misconducted himself amounting to an abuse of public trust in him as a police officer, by engaging in a sexual relationship while on duty with a female member of the public he came into contact with during the course of his duties, in the knowledge she was vulnerable and for his own benefit or satisfaction.

It is further alleged, between the same dates, he also wilfully misconducted himself by failing to notify police that he had knowledge the female made a false report of an incident to police, and he thereafter encouraged her to make a further false report to police without reasonable excuse or justification.

Finally, on September 5, 2021, Hampton is accused of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data contained therein, which was an unauthorised action and he knew this at the time of alleged offending.

The charges, which are due before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court next month, are listed as a committal hearing, also known as a preliminary enquiry.

If these proceedings are not objected to by Hampton and his legal team, the case will be transferred to Dungannon Crown Court for trial.

The PSNI was asked to clarify Hampton’s current employment status ahead of the pending criminal proceedings, to which a spokesperson replied: “This officer is suspended and the matter is being investigated by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.”