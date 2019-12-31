Co Tyrone car dealer brothers accused of mileage fraud

The charges relate to individual cars, all of which had very high mileage, but were allegedly presented as having travelled much less, in some instances by over 100,000 miles (stock photo)

Two Co Tyrone brothers who are directors in a car dealership are facing trial for fraud after allegedly lowering the mileage on multiple vehicles.

Matthew McLean (30), from Glenpark Road, Gortin, and his younger brother Robert McLean (25), from Deverney Park, Omagh, are jointly accused of 19 charges of fraud by false representation. Both are listed on court papers as directors of MMC Car Repairs and Sales Ltd.

The premises are based at Matthew McLean's home and claim: "With a team of fully qualified mechanics and over 10 years' experience, we have the expertise and the know-how to deal with any of your car servicing needs and get you back on the road in no time."

The charges relate to individual cars, all of which had very high mileage, but were allegedly presented as having travelled much less, in some instances by over 100,000 miles.

Among the vehicles said to be involved were:

• An Audi A4 recorded as having travelled 87,000 miles when it had in fact clocked up 146,960.

• A Volkswagen Golf recorded at 62,482 when it should have been 163,252.

• A Volkswagen Passat recorded at 70,000 when it should have been 170,536.

• A Vauxhall Astra recorded at 65,000 when it should have been 123,676.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on various dates between February 2 and September 3, 2015.

No further details on the matter were disclosed.

The pair appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, where a lawyer appearing for the prosecution said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers.

Both accused confirmed they understood the charges against them.

They declined to call witnesses or gave evidence on their own behalf at this stage.

Judge Ievers remanded the brothers on £500 bail each to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court sitting on February 4.