Co Tyrone fraudster told to repay loss or face more prison

Judge to add seven years to cancer faker’s term if she misses deadline

Julie McBrien defrauded her employer out of almost £2m and pretended to have cancer

A cancer-faking fraudster jailed for syphoning off almost £2m from her employers to fund a life of luxury has been given a February deadline to pay back her victims — or face seven more years in jail.

More than a year after Julie McBrien (47) — also known as Hogg, of Screeby Road, Fivemiletown — was jailed, a Proceeds of Crime Order has been granted.

However her confiscated property and assets fall well short of what she stripped from her victims.

McBrien’s fraud led Cookstown-based Northern Mouldings Limited to the brink of collapse.

She maneuvered herself into controlling the company finances then created false bank statements, forged a former employee’s signature, countersigned cheques to herself, and generated fraudulent invoices.

In a disturbing twist, McBrien confided in a company director claiming to have cancer, securing time off to continue her opulent lifestyle without interference.

When arrested, she admitted everything, claiming the money was spent on holidays, with “nothing to show for it”.

But while she was being interviewed, specialist police searching her mansion uncovered jewellery, designer clothes and other evidence of extravagance.

Forensic examination discovered lifestyle spending of just over £141,000; general expenditure of £360,000; property development of £667,000; fashion and beauty at £231,000 and £145,000 on jewellery.

She was jailed for five-and-a-half-years and was refused leave to appeal last month.

Judge Brian Sherrard told her: “You were given preferential treatment after claiming to have cancer. You authored that lie and benefited from it.

“You had no consideration for anyone affected by you. Your offending was borne out of avarice.”

After sentencing, a Proceeds of Crime Application began which also proved slow and difficult.

Dungannon Crown Court was reminded of the defence claim at sentencing that McBrien’s house was on the market which enquiries swiftly revealed was untrue.

The mortgage company is also seeking to recoup their funds, although while McBrien’s estranged husband previously indicated an interest, he has since withdrawn.

A financial investigator confirmed he forensically examined McBrien’s accounts and property, including her home and grounds, various property held in storage, and her jewellery which is currently lodged with an auctioneer awaiting clearance to sell.

Even at this late stage, McBrien remains uncooperative and in respect of the jewellery the investigator stated: “I sought authorisation from her legal people on several occasions and I received no reply.”

Had this been agreed ahead of the hearing, some funds at least could have been repaid to McBrien’s victims.

The investigator informed the court the amount of compensation sought is just shy of £1.9m.

He estimated the recoverable assets to be in the region of £673,000, but stressed this is an approximation and takes account of the equity in McBrien’s house.

Judge Sherrard ordered her house and assets to be confiscated and while the near-£1.9m accurately reflects the victims’ loss, the recoverable amount of £673,000 is the available compensation figure.

The judge concluded: “Payment is to be made by 23 February 2023 and I set the default period for failure to so at seven years imprisonment.”