Co Tyrone man accused of selling fake goods to pensioner remanded into custody

Lisburn Magistrates’ Court heard allegations that Patrizio Russo (62) tried to sell three leather jackets and a watch to a pensioner for £400, having approached him in the city centre and claiming his prices were so low because “he had a flight to catch and had no room in his luggage”.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody, Russo, with an address at The Square in Stewartstown, was charged with fraud by false representation and having articles in connection with fraud on March 22 this year.

Giving evidence to the court, a police officer said she believed she could connect Russo to each of the charges, adding that police were objecting to bail due to the risk of flight and further offences.

The court heard that, according to the police case, Russo approached a man in his 80s and was persistent in trying to sell him jackets and watches, claiming he had to sell them as he was flying out of Northern Ireland that evening and had no luggage room.

The pensioner was offered a watch and three leather jackets for £495, but he refused to buy them and left the scene, calling police as he held suspicions about the defendant.

When Russo’s car and address were searched, officers uncovered a further quantity of leather jackets and boxed watches and the officer revealed that when city centre CCTV cameras were checked, footage showed Russo approaching other pensioners around the same time.

“This injured party is 86, so we have concerns about further offending and potentially other elderly people being targeted,” said the police officer.

Defence solicitor Mark Crawford put to her, “How are the items fraudulent?”, enquiring whether they were obviously so.

The officer conceded, while enquiries are ongoing, genuine examples of the jackets sell for £495, whereas Russo was selling three and a watch for less than that.

The solicitor submitted that Russo could be freed to live at a proposed bail address in Lancashire with conditions of a surety “and any other conditions” the court saw fit to impose.

District Judge Rosie Watters said, however, “It doesn’t seem genuine to me. There’s something very strange going on,” and so she refused bail due to the risk of flight.

Remanding Russo into custody, the judge adjourned the case to April 17.