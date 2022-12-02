Co Tyrone man admits child cruelty charge after boy filmed driving lorry on M1 motorway

A Co Tyrone man who was to stand trial on child cruelty charges after footage of a child driving a lorry on the M1 was shared on social media, has pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

The case relates to a boy driving an HGV lorry on the M1 motorway near Dungannon while another child stood in the cab, which was filmed and shared on social media.

Both boys were both aged under 10 at the time.

The defendant, who is aged in his 30s but cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, was charged with two counts each of child cruelty, aiding and abetting dangerous driving as well as aiding and abetting driving while disqualified by age.

He faced a further charge of dangerous driving on his own account.

The cruelty charges allege the accused wilfully ill-treated, neglected and exposed both children in manner causing unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

Earlier this year, the defendant appeared in the dock of Dungannon Crown Court entering not guilty pleas to all nine charges, which are alleged to have occurred on September 6, 2020.

However, in court on Friday, a defence barrister requested his client was re-arraigned on three counts, all of which were accepted.

These involve one count each of child cruelty, dangerous driving and aiding and abetting a child to drive dangerously.

A prosecution barrister advised the guilty pleas were acceptable and the remaining matters could be left on the court books.

Judge Brian Sherrard ordered the preparation of pre-sentence reports and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to attend court again in January.