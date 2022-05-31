Co Tyrone man appears in court accused of unlawfully killing his elderly father

Co Tyrone man John Kelly who was found dead last year

A Co Tyrone man has appeared in court accused of unlawfully killing his elderly father.

Cyril Kelly (54) from Blackwater Road, Dromore, is charged with the manslaughter of William (John) Kelly on a date between 15 June and 7 July 2021.

A detective constable told Omagh Magistrates Court the charge could be connected.

Kelly, who is understood to own a film production company, spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charge.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the victim’s death or how his son came to be arrested were disclosed during the short hearing, which lasted just over one minute.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Kelly on bail to return to court on July.

John Kelly, of the same address as the accused, died at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen aged 84.

Initially there did not appear to be any concerns but it later transpired officers from the PSNI Major Investigation Team had launched a murder enquiry and arrested Mr Kelly’s son and an elderly woman shortly after his death.

Both were interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Then earlier this month, news broke that the son had been charged with manslaughter.

The 86-year-old woman was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for allegedly withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

John Kelly, a father of five and grandfather of 13, had been married for 60 years at the time of his death.

A successful shopkeeper and postmaster, he was described as "an attentive, loving husband, father and eventually grandfather … A quiet man of quiet strength and quiet love …. a fixture in the life of many locals … unassuming, with a friendly word for everyone and a harsh word for no-one.”