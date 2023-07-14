Co Tyrone man in court charged with series of drug offences

A Co Tyrone man appeared in court today where he was charged with a string of drugs offences including importing cannabis.

Damien Gildernew appeared at Belfast Crown Court where a total of 11 charges dating back to 2020/21 were put to him.

From Legane Road in Aughnacloy, the 46-year-old confirmed his identity to the court clerk and was then charged with two counts of importing cannabis — once on March 23, 2020 and again on October 16, 2020.

He pleaded ‘guilty’ to those two charges and also admitted charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply on September 17, 2021 and attempting to possess the Class B drug on October 16, 2020.

In addition, Gildernew entered a ‘guilty’ plea to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on dates between March 22, 2020 and September 18, 2021.

After pleading guilty to five counts, Gildernew was charged with six separate counts of supplying cannabis.

These spanned over a period from June 17 to September 8, 2021 and were all denied by Gildernew who replied ‘not guilty’ when each of the six charges were put to him.

Following the arraignment, defence barrister Mark Farrell told Judge Richard Greene KC that discussions will take place with the Crown but that it's anticipated “a trial will not be required.”

Mr Farrell then spoke of “consequences” resulting from Gildernew's pleas but asked that, as there were no objections from police, his client be released on continuing bail ahead of the case being reviewed at the end of August.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Greene told Gildernew to stand up then said: “Your case will next be before the courts on the 24th of August.

“Mr Gildernew, your bail is extended on the same terms as before and on the 24th of August but you must be in this building before 10 o'clock.”