Co Tyrone man in court on child sex and indecent imagery charges

A Co Tyrone man has appeared in court on charges relating to alleged child sexual communication and possessing indecent child imagery.

Jack Edward Dougherty (27), from Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh, is charged with intentionally communicating with an unknown child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification on dates between August 9 and September 6, 2021.

It is further alleged on dates between October 30, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Dougherty took an indecent photograph of a child and was in possession of such imagery.

A police officer familiar with the facts of the case told Strabane Magistrates’ Court all charges could be connected.

Dougherty spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charges against him.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the alleged offending were disclosed during the short hearing.

A prosecuting lawyer advised the case is still in the early stages and a full file will be required from investigating police.

He added that the matter may proceed on indictment to the Crown Court given the nature of the charges, although that has not yet been decided upon.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Dougherty on existing bail conditions to return to court next month.